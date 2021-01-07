Plans for 192 homes lodged for Clane GAA ball court site

Plans for a massive new housing development for Clane were lodged with An Bord Pleanála before Christmas.

Debussy Properties Ltd want to demolish the existing Clane GAA Club ball court to make way for the construction of 192 residential units and a childcare facility. The development, if approved will comprise 114 houses and 78 apartments.

The site is on the western side of Millicent Road and the southern side of the Prosperous Road. The plans were lodged with the board on December 23 and a decision is due by April 22.

When a housing development has more than 100 homes, it can bypass the council and go straight to An Bord Pleanála for consideration. The government introduced this Strategic Housing Development process to speed up house building to meet the demand for new homes.