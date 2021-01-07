Naas Gardaí continue to investigate fatal assault of man in Allenwood

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station continue to investigate all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred in the Allenwood area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The deceased man has been named as Mark Loughlin.

Gardaí said a State post mortem was completed by State Pathologist Dr Kathleen Han Suyin on Sunday evening.

The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigating Gardaí continue to make the following appeals for information:

- Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021;

- Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area;

- Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.