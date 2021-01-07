PHOTOS: Car overturns in snowy conditions in collision in Kildare

Firefighters attended a two car collision on the Kildare/Carlow border this morning.

Crews from Baltinglass Fire Station and Carlow Fire Station worked to remove a casualty from one car.

The incident took place on the Castledermot to Carlow Road (R448) near Barnhill.

The route between Castledermot and Junction 4 on the M9 was closed to traffic but later reopened.

Icy conditions remain in many parts of the country. AA Roadwatch said that if making an essential journey, keep in mind that it can take up to ten times longer to stop a vehicle in snow or ice, so reduce your speed and keep manoeuvres gentle.

Leave plenty of space between you and other road users. Stick to main routes where possible as they are more likely to have been gritted.

Gardaí in Kildare are advising care on secondary routes following snowfall which has resulted in slippery conditions.

The Sally Gap and Wicklow Gap are both impassable due to icy road conditions. Use alternative routes.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Low temperature/ice warning for the entire country, valid from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow.