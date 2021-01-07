Line-up of guests revealed for the first Late Late Show of 2021 this Friday

The first Late Late Show of 2021 will hit our screens this Friday night and the line-up of guests has been revealed.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, Wexford hurling manager and Ireland's Fittest Family coach Davy Fitzgerald and CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan among other guests.

Vicky Phelan will be telling viewers about her upcoming trip to the US for an experimental new treatment, and why she is preparing to risk spending six precious months away from her family in her fight to stay alive. Women's health campaigner Vicky will be discussing why she hopes this treatment will give her the time she desperately needs, how the last nine months have helped her re-evaluate life, and why our frontline workers need our support now more than ever.

Ryan will be joined by Paul Reid, the CEO of the Health Service Executive, for an up to the minute assessment of how our health system is coping under the impact of this latest surge in the Coronavirus pandemic and what the coming days and weeks will hold for anyone needing to access healthcare in Ireland.

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE and NPHET member, will join Ryan live in studio to oversee the inoculation of six of Ireland's healthcare workers, against COVID-19 with the approved vaccine. Dr Henry will explain how it works and when you can expect to receive your dose of the vaccine in the coming months.

Wexford Hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald is back on our screens with Ireland's Fittest Family and preparing for upcoming show Davy's Toughest Team, and he joins Ryan to discuss how the past year has changed his perspective on hurling and family. He'll also be discussing why recent events have led him to take a stand against online bullying.

Donie O'Sullivan, the CNN journalist from Kerry who was reporting live from Washington this week as chaos broke out across the US capital will also be chatting to Ryan.

There will be music from Lucia Evans who will give a very special performance alongside the Discovery Gospel Choir.

All of this, plus more, on The Late Late Show on RTÉ One Friday, January 8th at 9.35pm.