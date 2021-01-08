Kildare Death Notices for Friday, January 8

The death has occurred of Majella FREEMAN (née Burke)

Pacelli Road, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her parents Josephine and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving husband Larry, son David, daughters Laura and Rachael, brothers Ger, James, Joe and Ray, sisters Helen, Ber and Catherine, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law Leah, granddaughters Holly and Cara, nieces, nephews, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Burial afterwards in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Peter Lynch

Newbridge, Kildare



Peter Lynch, Ladytown, Newbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Logstown Kilcullen. Who died 5th January 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Nora, his father Pat, sons Mark and Paul, brothers Eamon, Noel and Padraig, and sister Mairead, extended family, relatives and friends.

Peters funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Broadford followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Peter's family at the bottom of the page, the funeral mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/objp_DdbSJ4

''May Peter Rest in peace''

The death has occurred of Valerie O'REILLY

Drumcooley, Edenderry, Offaly / Kildare



Unexpectedly at her home after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving parents; Joe and Teresa, sisters Louise, Claire and Amy, brother Jason, nephew Aidan, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May Valerie Rest in Peace

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in Derrinturn Cemetery, Co. Kildare. You can take part in Valerie's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Condolences can be left on the link below. Valerie's family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Rose Bean (née Cusker)

Moortown, Celbridge, Kildare



Bean (nee Cusker), Rose, Moortown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, January 6th 2021, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Tom, deeply regretted by her loving children Joseph, David, Thomas, Violet & Rosemary, sons in law Frank and Fergal, daughter-in-law Finola, grandchildren Megan, Richard, Luca and Eliza, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place for Rose. For those that cannot attend please leave a message in the Condolence section below. Rose's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.

The death has occurred of Captain Peter Bright

Kill, Kildare



Peter Leonard Bright, The Gables, Kill, Co. Kildare, formerly of Chelsea, London, who passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a bravely borne short illness, on Tuesday 5th January 2021 in the wonderful care of the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Betty (née Foley), dearly loved father of Lisa, Ciara, David & predeceased son John and adored grandad of Finn, Will, Leila, Eva, Shauna & Katie. He will be sadly missed by his sons-in-law Sean & Paschal & daughter-in-law Magda, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends, especially lifetime friend John O’Brien, London.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

The family wish to thank everyone for their kind support at this sad time. Removal from his home on Friday, 8th January, at 11.30a.m to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for a family only Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route to the church. Burial afterwards in St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. House strictly private please.

You can join in the Funeral Mass by logging onto www.killparish.ie on Friday at 12 o’ clock. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message on the condolences link below.