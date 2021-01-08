Clane to join "Keep Her Lit" nationwide campaign to leave on Christmas lights during January

Clane has joined a growing nationwide move to keep Christmas lights turned during January to lift the spirits of people during the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

The campaign dubbed "Keep Her Lit" began with an idea from Roscommon councillor in a bid to lift spirits during the latest wave of the pandemic.

Cllr Valerie Byrne from Elphin said over 100 towns all over the country have already joined the movement.

Local Clane politician Cllr Padraig McEvoy said: "Clane Community Council put up very low-power Christmas lights, supported by Kildare Co Council

and generous local contributions.

"They will remain on for January with support from helpful shops owners."

He added that Christmas will be recycled for local reuse as weed suppressant by Clane Tidy Towns.

Ten Roscommon towns have already been joined by Westport in Co Mayo and dozens of smaller villages around the country.

Cllr Byrne told RTE: "Before Christmas there was great hope and optimism when the news of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived.

"But the third wave of the virus seemed to extinguish all that hope and we felt that something was badly needed at this stage to try and help improve morale and lift the spirits of people driving and walking through our towns."

She said many towns and villages will be left in total darkness if the Christmas lights are extinguished because all pubs and a lot of other businesses and shops are closed up due to the latest restrictions.

Cllr Byrne said: "We just thought that by leaving the lights on for another three weeks we could help to bridge the gap to the end of the restrictions and lift spirits."

She said: "We are asking Christmas lights committees and volunteers in towns all over the country to join our campaign and keep their lights up and burning brightly. So that we can all show that there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel."