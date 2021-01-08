Family of man who died in Allenwood assault thank people for support

The family of a man who died in a fatal assault in Allenwood at the weekend has thanked people for supporting them during their loss.

Mark Loughlin of Greenwood Park, Edenderry, passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning in Allenwood South.

Mark is deeply regretted by his loving mother Martina, father Dean, step father Mark, brothers Peter and Darren, sisters Carol, Shannon, Tara and Sarah and daughter Aleigha.

He is also missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandparents, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a private family funeral.

The family said they would like to thank people " for your support at this difficult time".

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station continue to investigate all the circumstances of incidents related to Mark's death which occurred in the Allenwood area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigating Gardaí continue to make the following appeals for information:

- Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021;

- Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area;

- Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.