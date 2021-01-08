Parts of Newbridge to be affected by water outage tomorrow

There will be a water outage in parts of Newbridge tomorrow, Saturday, January 9 while repairs are carried out in the locality.

Kildare County Council reports there is a burst water main on Rowan Terrace which is due to be fixed tomorrow.

It supplies Rowan Terrace, College Park and Dominic’s Park and the water will be turned off in those locations from 9am until 4pm while the work is being carried out.