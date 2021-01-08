Car stolen in Kildare this morning while owner defrosted it in driveway

Gardaí have warned motorists not to leave cars unattended in driveways with the engine running after a vehicle was stolen in Kildare this morning.

The vehicle has not been located yet .

Many drivers turn on the engine and leave the car defrosting while returning inside for a few minutes.

However gardaí said vehicles were stolen this morning in separate incidents in Kildare and Longford.

A Garda spokesperson said: "When defrosting your vehicle, defrost externally by using de-icer or warm water.

"If you turn on your car please remain inside your car and take the time to defrost windscreens thoroughly.

"Never leave your car unattended while it is unlocked or while the engine is running.

"Two cars were stolen while they were being defrosted this morning January 8, 2021 in separate incidents in Co Longford and Co Kildare.

"Both occurred outside people’s homes. No arrests have been made and these vehicles have yet to be located."

Gardaí asked motorists that need to driver for essential travel during the current cold spell to ensure that their car has been fully de-iced and warmed before driving and to ensure tyres and wipers are adequate for cold driving conditions.

See this link for advice on how to make your vehicle "winter ready".