Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 11

The death has occurred of Christina Clarke (née Casey)

1234 St Evin`s Park, Monasterevin, Kildare



Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of the late Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving family Hugh, John, Jackie, Roisin, Andrew, Joyce and Dwayne, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 10:20am, arriving St Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the churchyard with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Brigid's Hospice The Curragh.

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/

Christina's Requiem Mass will be streamed live onhttps://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/monasterevin-parish

Cremation Service to take place at 1:45pm.

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Brendan Doran

`Evergreen`, Kildare Road, Athy, Kildare



Husband of the late Angela and father of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving son Donal, daughters Yvonne and Margaret-Mary, sister Ita, daughter-in-law Áine, grand-daughter Holly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family funeral service will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (12th January). The service will be livestreamed, see link http://streamlive.ie/funeral.php Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Brian Coyne

Harris Hill, Kilcock, Kildare / Kilcock, Meath



Unexpectedly, dearly loved son of Sean and Katrina and brother of Allan. Sadly missed by his extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Monday with Mass at 12 noon in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Coyne family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Brian's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/.

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Flynn

Kilcock, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin / Mitchelstown, Cork



Flynn, Sr. Mary, Presentation Sisters, Warrenmount, Blackpitts, Dublin 8 and formerly of Garryleigh, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, January 9th 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Catherine, sister Kitty Mai (Sr. Gertrude Flynn PBVM) and bother John Flynn. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Eileen Moynihan, Winnie Flynn (Sr. Ita Marie), Biddy McSweeney, sister in law Olive Flynn, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, Presentation Sisters in Ireland and Pakistan, extended family and her many friends.

May Sr. Mary Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Sr. Mary. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions please leave a personal message in the condolence section below. Sr. Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday (Jan. 12th) in St. Coca's Church, Kilcock and can be viewed by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/. Burial will take place in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus Jacob

Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare



Suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving brother Joe, sister Kitty, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) McGLYNN (née Cardiff)

St. Martin's Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Newhall, Caragh.

Beloved wife of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andrew, Dominic, John and Declan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Lauren and Sean and their mother Elaine, Adam, Ronan, Ella and Liam, Dominic's partner Marjolein, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Details will follow later.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Naas.

