Progress continuing on county Kildare broadband plan says company



Surveying works in several areas of Kildare are well underway for the implementation of the national broadband plan (NBP), according to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network.

NBI said contractors have been on the ground across Ireland for eight months and over 150,000 premises nationwide have been surveyed to date. “This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area. This will enable network design solutions for the provision of a fibre network to every premises in the Intervention Area – a map of over 544,000 premises nationwide identified by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC) - as not being served with adequate broadband speeds,” it said.

It said that in Kildare, there are 13,859 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. “This equates to 46% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Kildare will see an investment of €53 million in the new high-speed fibre network.

It said the following areas in Kildare are being surveyed: Athy, Coneyboro, Aughaboura, Ballinapark, Castlemitchell, Bert, Kilberry and Kilkea.

All NBI contractors will also carry official ID cards and essential worker letters, and have received training on adhering to all Covid 19 guidelines. They will have vehicles, PPE and signage with both their own, and NBI logos.

The company said that In advance of the fibre to the home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of BCPs nationwide. Over 60 of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access. These facilities - which include GAA clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high speed internet in the rollout area.

These will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. A full list can be found at /bcp-map/

Primary schools in the IA are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP. Locations of Broadband Connection Points in county Kildare will include Back Gate Lodge at Kilkea Castle, Cookstown Further Education, Training and Community Centre, Bigstone Community Hall, and Lullymore Heritage Park.

NBI chief executive, Peter Hendrick, said the company was pleased with the progress being made.

NBI’s website www.nbi.ie has a search tool to enable the public to check whether their premises is within the rollout area, and to show indicative dates for areas being surveyed. There is also a facility to register for updates on this. Detailed designs for the fibre area network are drawn up following these surveys. The network build has started in parts of Cavan, Cork, Galway and Limerick, and some connections are expected by the end of this year. NBI’s contact centre can be reached at 0818 624 624 (lo-call) or contactus@nbi.ie