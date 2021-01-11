Over €5 million in PUP payments in Kildare this week

Over €5 million in Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be issued in Kildare this week.

The Department of Social Protection said it has issued weekly payments valued at €118.04 million to 398,206 people nationally in receipt of the PUP.

The numbers included 17,363 in county Kildare getting €5.1m or 4.36% of the total.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week represents an increase of 62,607 (18.7%) on the 335,599 people paid last week, said the Department.

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people who were reported on the Live Register at the end of December.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (106,387). This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (65,300) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (34,459).

The sector that has seen the highest increase in people receiving PUP this week is Wholesale and Retail. Some 65,300 people working in this sector will receive payment tomorrow, compared to 46,853 last week.

This is followed by the construction sector which has seen an increase in PUP recipients from 23,080 last week compared to 32,151 this week. The number of people in this sector in receipt of PUP is expected to increase further next week following the imposing of restrictions that took effect last Friday evening.

Since last March, some 105,372 people ( 4,794 in Kildare) under the age of 66 have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit. Of these, 11.5% have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while the remainder have been required to medically self-isolate.

Of these 105, 372, 7,308 of these people were first medically certified last month and of these 1,629 have been certified with having the Covid-19 virus.

The Minister said the significant increase in the number of people receiving the Enhanced Illness Benefit is another demonstration of the increased presence of the virus in our communities.“The increase of people in receipt of the Enhanced Illness Benefit certainly coincides with the increase in virus numbers.

The easiest and quickest way to apply for many social welfare payments, including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and Enhanced Illness Benefit, is online at www.MyWelfare.ie.