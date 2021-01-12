Gardaí from Naas and Clane seize €40k of drugs while on patrol

Gardaí from Naas and Clane seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €40,000 while on patrol last Saturday.

Two large bags of cannabis were put on display by gardaí.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing detected the driver of a vehicle travelling at 141 km/h in a 100 km/h zone during rainfall last night.

An Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.

Elsewhere, Garda Jon Brien from Kilcullen Garda Station gave community worker Patricia Berry a hand delivering hot dinners to locals in South Kildare on Monday afternoon.



