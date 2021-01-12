Plans revealed for GP clinic in busy area of Naas

A new GP clinic could be coming to a populated area of Naas.

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a GP practice in Morell Shopping Centre in Morell Manor.

Being proposed is the amalgamation of two ground floor retail units to accommodate the medical facility.

Planners will also have to approve the change of use from retail to medical.

The planning application was lodged with the Council in recent days, according to construction industry database, Construction Information Services.