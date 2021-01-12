Kildare student gets Intel Women in Technology scholarship



A Kildare third level student has been selected to receive one of Intel’s Women in Technology scholarships.

Sarah Caffrey, from Naas, who studies quantity surveying and construction economics at Technological University in Dublin is one of nine female students selected, Intel said on January 11.

A Maynooth University student, Saoirse Ward, a Swinford, Mayo native, who studies physics and astrophysics, is among the nine named.

Another MU student, Mariia Skyba, from Limerick, who studies computer science and software engineering, is also on the list.

Intel said the scholarship program aims to encourage a new generation of high-achieving women to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology and to empower them by fostering educational opportunities.



The scholarship program offers a monetary grant, valued at €3,000 per annum, as well as opportunities for work placements at the Intel Leixlip and Shannon campus’. Each scholar is also assigned a mentor who is an Intel employee to assist and provide advice on managing their academic career.



Intel said that in recent years it has driven a unique approach to academic partnership through its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) program. “We work closely with our partners – Trinity College Dublin, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, Technological University Dublin, University of Limerick and Maynooth University – as well as with other universities and Institutes of Technology across Ireland to share details of this initiative and identify suitable candidates for the scholarship program.”



The company said this year scholarships were awarded by numerous business groups across Intel including Movidius, Manufacturing & Product Engineering and Intel Shannon. “For the first time, this year a ‘Women in Construction’ scholarship was specifically included and was awarded by the Fab Construction Enterprise Team. This was also the first year that scholarships have been awarded by the Corporate Services group at Intel Ireland.