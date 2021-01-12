14 year old steals food items from Prosperous store

A teenager who stole items from the Londis store in Prosperous had his case adjourned at Naas District Court on January 7.

The 14 year old, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with taking the items - including biscuits, cheese and baby food - at the premises on September 7, 2019.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court that the teen was accompanied by his brother.

He added that none of the property was recovered.

The case was adjourned to May 20 by Judge Desmond Zaidan.