Clane Community Council AGM to be held online

Clane Community Council will hold its 47th Annual General Meeting online this year.

The meeting will be held via Zoom this year on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 8.00pm.

Attendees will learn of what the Community Council (CCC) and its subcommittees have worked on in 2020, and opportunities to contribute to the community of Clane in 2021 will be discussed.

To receive the zoom details please register your interest at the following webpage: https://clanecommunity.ie/2021/01/clane-community-council-agm-4/

The council will hold the meeting in the knowledge that the town has been granted €200,000 for a “public realm” project which will include the upgrade of the footpaths and crossings.

Particularly important for the CCC is that the money will also go towards a development plan and a conservation plan for the historical Clane Abbey, which now is a community centre.

CCC has been building up a fund for this work, which has benefited, as have other groups, from charitable donations made in the District Courts for the area under the direction of Judge Desmond Zaidan.

CCC member, Cllr Padraig McEvoy, said the element of the €200,000 will lead to a plan which will enable other major grant aid to be obtained for the project.