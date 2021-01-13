Water system upgrade work may disrupt some Kildare water supplies tomorrow

Essential water repair work on part of the Barrow Extension project will start tomorrow, Thursday, and may mean water disruptions in some areas, Irish Water has said.

Further work from January 18- March 26 will mean road closures in the Naas and Kilcullen area.

Irish Water said working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is progressing with essential works to safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) in accordance with the current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. “As part of this project, essential valve repair works will take place in a number of locations from 8.00am until 6.00pm on Thursday, 14 January 2021. While works are ongoing, customers in the following locations may experience low water pressure or supply disruptions: Broadleas, Ardinode, Brannockstown, Carnalway, Old Connell, Caragh, Naas west, Naas town center, Spring Gardens, Naas North, Rathaskar heights, Kilashee, Naas East, Two mile house, Lady town and surrounding areas. Following the completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.”

Further works will take place from Monday, January 18, to Friday, March 26,, and will include the construction of 3km of new water main between Killashee and Naas via the Rathasker Road and two new booster pump stations, one at Brannockstown and one at Carnalway.

“To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, a temporary road closure will be in place from the junction of the R448 (Kilcullen to Naas Road) to the junction of R412 (Brannockstown to Naas Road). Diversion routes will be in place and clearly signposted and local and emergency access will be maintained for residents for the duration of this temporary road closure. Impacted residents and businesses in the area will be directly notified.”

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential works in accordance with the current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

Irish Water said the delivery of the Barrow Extension project will help build resilience in the water distribution network by providing a strategic link between Srowland and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants.

The project involves the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/barrow-water-supply-scheme-area-extension/.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/.