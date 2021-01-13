TRAFFIC: M50 drivers affected by smoke from waste fire

Smoke from a waste fire is affecting visibility on the R139 (old N32) from the M50 towards the Clarehall area.

Dublin Fire Brigade urged motorists to drive with caution in the area.

Several firefighters and appliances fought a large fire at another waste facility near the Red Cow interchange over the weekend.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed in the area due to smoke.

After the main fire was extinguished, fire fighters remained at the scene to dampen down deep-set pockets of fire which continued to burn.