"Look over us always" - Family pay tributes paid to founder of long-established takeaway business

Tributes have been paid to the founder of a takeaway business which has been established in Rathcoole for nearly 40 years.

Luigi Marsella, who lived in Kilwarden, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Naas General Hospital on Monday.

Locals are invited to stand while observing socially distancing as Luigi's remains pass Marsella’s Take Away in Rathcoole at around 11.15am on Thursday.

The Marsella family said they were "so overwhelmed and grateful for all who took the time to share wonderful stories and memories" about Luigi.

"We would also like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time."

Luigi is mourned by his wife Maria and children: Angelo, Lucia, Rosa and Rito and Anna.

He is also sadly missed by his brother Glorio, sister Gwen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Luigi and his wife Maria moved to Rathcoole with their five children in 1981 and opened up what was then known as “The Bun Burger Bar”.

They spent 14 years working in Rathcoole and became a huge part of the community.

The name was changed to Marsella’s Take Away and in 1995 they passed the family business to their eldest son Angelo.

A family spokesperson added: "Luigi and Maria then retired to Kilwarden where they spent their days with their family making irreplaceable memories.

"As we approach the 40th year opened in Rathcoole, it is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to our father.

"A hard-working man loved by all in this community, a role model to all his children, 17 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

"Everyone will truly miss you. Rest in peace Luigi. The definition of kind-hearted, genuine and a gentleman. Look over us always."

A private funeral service can be viewed here tomorrow morning.