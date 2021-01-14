WATCH: Take a tour of this bus converted into a tiny home on wheels - and it's for sale!

Sick of paying extortionate rent? Looking to escape the rat race and go off-grid? Or both? Well then, this tiny home on wheels might be just for you.

#VanLife consumed our social media feeds last year as thousands of Irish people rolled up their sleeves, broke out the toolbox and converted vans into campers to staycation in comfort. Buses were another common conversion that led to a degree of envy on our timelines, and this converted bus for sale in Leitrim ticks quite a few boxes.

This 1999 Optare Solo bus was renovated into a tiny home during the lockdown with the hope of finding a plot of land to live in it, but unfortunately the seller couldn't find a suitable plot - hence its listing on online marketplace DoneDeal.

Take a virtual tour below:

The bus measures approximately 27 foot in length with an internal chamber of 18 foot, it's insulated with sheep's wool and boasts a solid wood counter, a brand new gas hob and a Belfast sink.

While the bus isn't running due to an electrical fault, the seller says everything else is in order. Still, it makes for an ideal backyard pad, guest accommodation, cheap home for a couple or a small family, or it has excellent earning potential through Airbnb or glamping.

This tiny home is currently listed for sale on DoneDeal with a price tag of €4,900.

For more information and to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.