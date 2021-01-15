Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, January 15

The death has occurred of Denis Dunne

Eyre St., Newbridge, Kildare / Timolin, Kildare



Father of the Late Geoff. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sadie, sons Liam and Seán, daughter-in-law Janice, grandchildren Bronwyn, Darragh and Aaron, brother Tony, sisters Nuala, Rolie and Moira, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family cremation will be held. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Bernard (Berzo) Farrelly

Celbridge, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare



Farrelly, Bernard, (Berzo), Thornhill Gardens, Celbridge and late of O'Niell Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. January 13th 2021, Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Paula, daughters Elaine, Suzanne and Karen, son Justin and their partners, grandchildren Lanna, Noah, Darragh, Niall, Rose, Cian and Hannah, brothers Sean, Ted, Cha, Joseph and Gerard, sister Julie, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions a private family funeral will be held for Bernard. Those wishing to send their condolences to the family may do so in the section below. Those wishing to view Bernard's funeral service online may do so on Saturday at 11am on www.maynoothparish.org. Those who wish to form a socially distanced guard of honour may do so as the funeral cortège passes Bernard's home residence in O' Neill Park, Maynooth en route to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am mass on Saturday morning.

The death has occurred of Bríd Lancaster

Chestnut Grove, Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare / Wexford



Lancaster, Bríd, Chestnut Grove, Celbridge and late of Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Wexford, January 13th 2021, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends,.

Rest In Peace

A Memorial Service will be held for Bríd at a later date.

The death has occurred of Matthew (Matt) Sheils

Churchview, Caragh, Naas, Kildare / Navan, Meath



Formerly Gerarldstown.

Suddenly but peacefully at Naas General Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Kathleen. sister Moira, brothers Jimmy and Brendan.

Matthew will be very sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Matthew Rest in Peace

Arriving to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Johnstown, Navan on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcarn Cemetery, Johnstown.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for family and friends, limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and Public Health advice is adhered to.

For those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Clerkin

Killeaney, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.Tom, predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Maureen and Anne.Deeply regretted by his wife Betty, brothers James,Tony and Brendan, sisters Betty, Carmel and Olive. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, relatives and friends

May He Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place for family in the Church of the Assumption,Batterstown on Thursday 14th at 11:00am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the Clerkin family in the 'Condolences' section below.Tom's funeral cortège will travel from Killeaney via Kilcloon to Batterstown. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Tom's funeral Mass will be available to view on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9r-TImpfda1JjNI_pni-A/featured

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.