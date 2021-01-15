Find your local infection rates
REVEALED: Celbridge, Naas and Athy have highest Covid-19 infection rates in County Kildare
A nurse takes a swab from a driver at a Covid-19 test centre
The latest Covid-19 infection rates for each town area in County Kildare have been published and the data shows that levels have increased several fold since before Christmas.
The statistics for Local Electoral Areas are calculated for the two week period up to Monday, January 11.
Also provided are 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 population.
The national incidence rate per 100,000 of population is 1,410.3.
The latest figures show that Celbridge, Naas and Athy have the highest rates in the county but are still below the national average per 100,000 of population.
Celbridge
Confirmed Cases (for two week period): 285
Rate per 100,000 population: 1,317.9
Naas
Confirmed Cases: 499
Rate per 100,000 population: 1,275.4
Athy
Confirmed Cases: 304
Rate per 100,000 population: 1,145.4
Maynooth
Confirmed Cases: 312
Rate per 100,000 population: 1,049.4
Leixlip
Confirmed Cases: 144
Rate per 100k population: 907.9
Clane
Confirmed Cases: 217
LEA rate per 100,000 population: 763.1
Newbridge
Confirmed Cases: 258
Rate per 100,000 population: 727.1
Kildare town
Confirmed cases: 157 confirmed
Rate per 100,000 population: 610.8.
