Only 3% of County Kildare students want a 'normal' Leaving Cert exam this year

A mere 3% of second level students believe that the traditional written Leaving Cert exam should happen in 2021.

Students favour either a choice, or a repeat of predicted grades for the class of 2021.

A survey of students carried out by Senator Mark Wall with 10,984 responses on social media showed that over half of those who took part (53%) favour the predicted grades system while 43% want the choice of predicted grades or sitting the exam in 2021.

Sen Wall said: “The class of 2021 are experiencing extraordinary disruption to their education over the last year, and I carried out this survey to give them an opportunity to have their voices heard. Reading the responses, it’s clear that choice is the key ask from students.

“This group of students have already missed 11 weeks of in-class teaching last year, and are now continuing to prepare for their exams while managing further disruption. It’s clear that students are asking the Government for choice, and to allow for the option of predicted grades or sitting the exams. Their voices deserve to be heard by the Minister in making a decision about their future.

“Students and parents throughout the country are hanging on every word of the Government. It’s important that their views are considered in finalising any decision, and I will continue to work with our education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD, to ensure that this happens as soon as possible to end the continuous cycle of stress and worry.

“There needs to be clarity from the Minister about the viability of this year’s leaving cert examinations. The Labour Party is calling on the Government to take a decision on this year’s leaving cert by early February to give some clarity to the class of 2021.”