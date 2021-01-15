Gardaí found €15,000 worth of cannabis in Prosperous - allegation

Gardai found over €15,000 worth of cannabis at an address in Prosperous, it was alleged at a Naas District Court sitting on December 16.

Andrew Dempsey, 36, whose address was given as 79 Anne Street, Prosperous, faces an allegation of possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply on December 1 at Anne Street.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the cannabis worth an estimated €10,000 and cannabis plants worth an estimated €5,600 were allegedly found during a search.

Read more County Kildare news

He added it would be alleged that the defendant was the occupier of the premises.

The case was adjourned until March 24 next for further directions.