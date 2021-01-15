Man had a screwdriver because 'a few lads were after him'

A man allegedly found in possession of a screwdriver told gardaí that there were “a few lads after him at the time.”

Daniel Berry, 28, whose address was given as 74 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, was prosecuted for possessing the screwdriver at the Lullymore Heritage Park on January 3.

Sgt Brian Jacob also told Naas District Court on January 14 that the incident came to light because the defendant was seen acting suspiciously outside the park.

“He had no other explanation for having the screwdriver,” said Sgt Jacob.

The case was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan until May 27 next.