Cosy 2-bed only 5 minutes from M7 is asking €95k

This charming town centre two-bedroom residence has recently been extended and refurbished.

Located on Church Street in Rathdowney, the property is within walking distance to schools, church, shops.

The living room has a feature inglenook stone fireplace, tiled floor, panelled ceiling, recessed lighting and a spiral staircase.

The fitted kitchen contains an integrated oven, hob, extractor fan, washing machine, fridge, tiled splashback, wooden floor, spacious dining area with patio door to rear garden.

The semi-d home contains two bathrooms and stunning rear views.

The main bathroom has a tiled floor, tiled walls, electric shower, fitted mirror.

A large rear garden has an attractive old stone wall. There is also a lawn and gravel area.

See more info and 20 photos.