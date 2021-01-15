Kildare gardaí on anti-crime patrols of trains

Local gardaí are patrolling train stations and train carriages to prevent criminality.

The Kildare Garda Division said its Community Policing Units continue to patrol train stations to combat the sale and supply of drugs to towns.

A Garda spokesperson said: "These patrols also combat anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, thefts of pedal cycles and thefts from cars.

"We are also enforcing Covid 19 travel restrictions. Patrols of train stations will continue over the coming days."