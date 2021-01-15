Kildare teen is prosecuted for taking sandwich worth €3.55 in Maynooth store

A teen who stole a sandwich valued at €3.55 from Dunnes Stores is being prosecuted at Naas District Court yesterday.

The youth was aged 16 at the time. He cannot be identified because of his age and has an address in north Kildare.

Sgt Brian Jacob told the court on January 14 that the incident happened at the Mill Street, Maynooth, store on January 5, 2020.

Sgt Jacob also said that the youth was not considered suitable for the Garda Youth Diversion programme which aims to prevent young offenders and children involved in anti-social behaviour from entering into the full criminal justice system - by offering them a second chance. The programme is intended to divert young people from committing further offences.

He said it wasn't a case of being brought to court at the first opportunity. He also said Dunnes Stores have a “particular policy” relating to alleged theft issues.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to May 20.