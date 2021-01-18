Kildare TD questions Minister over house price profiteering

Mortgage measures imposed by the Central Bank are not intended to regulate or directly control the level of house prices per se, a Kildare TD was told in the Dail when he asked about plans to deter profiteering and help first time buyers in the housing market.

On January 14, Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan, asked the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, his plans for regulations that the Central Bank might apply to the lending institutions to encourage them to assist first-time house buyers and to deter profiteering in the housing market; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

The Minister said the mortgage measures are not intended to regulate or directly control the level of house prices per se but if they had not been brought in house prices and debt would have been higher. “However, the 2019 review of the mortgage measures by the Central Bank found that if the measures had not been introduced in 2015, both the level of house prices and the proportion of highly indebted mortgage borrowers would likely have been significantly higher in 2019 than their observed levels, all else being equal.”

Minister Donohoe said the Central Bank of Ireland has statutory responsibility for the regulation of mortgage lending and introduced macroprudential measures for residential mortgage lending in February 2015. “The objective of these mortgage measures is to increase the resilience of the banking sector and households to reduce the risk of credit-house price spirals from developing.”

The Minister said: “The mortgage measures are now in place as a permanent feature of the market and are operating in line with their stated objectives of enhancing the resilience of banks and borrowers to future shocks and reducing the risk of credit-house price spirals from developing.”

The Minister said that while the objective of the mortgage measures is not to target house prices, this suggests that – in the absence of the mortgage measures – affordability pressures for mortgage borrowers would have been even more acute. “Furthermore, the Central Bank indicated that the latest review of the mortgage measures conducted late last year found that they have continued to meet their objectives over the course of 2020,” he concluded.