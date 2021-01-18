Minister of State Martin Heydon vows to improve safety on farms during 2021

Minister of State Martin Heydon has vowed to reduce the number of deaths on farms.

There were 19 fatal incidents on farms in 2020, with three of these being children under the age of 18, and nine being farmers aged 65 or more.

There were 25 fatalities in 2017, 15 in 2018 and 19 in 2019.

The Kildare South TD, who has special responsibility for farm safety in his role as a junior minister at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said the current level of fatalities is unacceptably high.

Mr Heydon said: “2021 needs to be the year when farmers put their own safety first.

“We cannot continue to see the level of fatalities we have seen in recent years.

“A total of 214 people tragically lost their lives on farms between 2010 and 2019 and this is simply not acceptable.

“As the first-ever minister to be given specific responsibility for farm safety, I am working to ensure that safety is at the heart of everything we do on our farms and I am determined to deliver lasting change that will drive down the current level of safety incidents.”

A scheme to assist farmers to improve safety called the Accelerated Capital Allowance Scheme is now in place and a number of community-led farm safety projects are also being funded by the government.

The Health and Safety Authority investigates farm fatalities, but it also provides awareness and training for people in the workplace.

As awareness efforts around farm safety increase, more than 50,000 farmers will receive safety training in the year ahead.

The TD added: “I plan to work closely with farmers to deliver the needed initiatives that can make a real difference to safety on our farms.”