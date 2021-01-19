Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 19

The death has occurred of Sonia MC LOUGHLIN (née Keegan)

Celbridge, Kildare



MC LOUGHLIN, (nee Keegan) Sonia, January 15th 2021, Cellbridge, Co. Kildare. The death has taken place of Sonia Mc Loughlin while in the care of the ICU team in Tallaght Hospital. Sonia fought many battles against a myriad of medical obstacles for many years and will be remembered and admired for her compassion, tenacity, generosity and selflessness.

Adored wife of Gerard, loving mum to Aimée, precious daughter of Gerry and Dorothy Keegan, loyal and loving sister of Karl and devoted niece to James. Sadly missed and mourned by all her father in law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, friends, colleagues and, the other love of her life, her dog 'Teddy Boo’ to whom she was inseparable.

May Sonia rest in peace

In line with HSE and Government guidelines Sonia's funeral Mass will remain private for immediate family. When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Sonia’s life with friends and extended family. Those who would have liked to attend Sonia’s funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/All enquiries to Massey Bros, Clondalkin. ph 01.4574455.

The death has occurred of Margaret Lewis (née Parry)

Willouise, Sallins, Kildare



Willouise, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Walderslade, Kent, UK.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Kieran and Ronan and much loved sister of Dug Parry. Sadly missed by her loving sons, brother, daughters-in-law Claire and Nicola, grandchildren Connor, Orla, Ava and Hayley, relatives and friends.

In keeping with recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings Margaret’s Funeral Service will take place privately.

You can join in the celebration of the Funeral Service on Thursday at 12 noon on the following link https://churchmedia.ie/st-st.marys-church-enniscorthy/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland or The Irish Heart Foundation.



The death has occurred of Thomas McNally

132 Branswood, Athy, Kildare / Dublin 2, Dublin



Formerly of Mercer House, B Block, Dublin 2.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, children Thomas, Barry, Amanda, Clyde, Gavin and Tanya, sister Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (20th January) in St. Abban's Church, Doonane (limited to 10 people). The mass will be livestreamed, link to follow.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Droimnin Nursing Home.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.



The death has occurred of Angela Cullen (née Dooley)

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, son Killian, daughter Aoife. Much loved sisters Maura and Betty, brothers Ken and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Trish, grandchildren Dylan, Ella and Noah, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. House strictly private.

"May Angela Rest In Peace"

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.



The death has occurred of Maura Hyland

Esker Hill, Richardstown, Kildangan, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving son James, brother Matt, sisters Ann, Bridie and Christine, granddaughter, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday morning (19th January) in The Church of Our Lady of Victories, Kildangan.

Burial afterwards in Nurney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below

.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Hynes

Leixlip, Kildare



Hynes, Thomas (Tom) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) January 18th., 2021 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Jean. Predeceased by his sister Alix and his brother Noel; Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Doreen, brother Cyril, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Tom’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may join the private Family Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 21st, at 11:00am by following this link

www.confeyparish.ie

Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.