Kildare Gardaí investigating after theft from nursing home premises

Gardaí in Kildare Town are investigating after a theft at a local nursing home.

A member of staff saw two men seen leaving the grounds of the Ashley Lodge Nursing Home on the Tully Road at around 7pm on Friday, January 8 last.

The men then got into a car and left the area.

It was later discovered that a leaf-blower tool was missing from the boiler house on the grounds. The tool was black and red in colour.

Officers at Kildare Garda Station are investigating and have appealed for information on the incident.