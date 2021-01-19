Bereavement support campaign is launched for Kildare and west Wicklow

The HSE has launched a new bereavement support campaign. The new programme includes a 10 week online information campaign to profile and raise awareness of bereavement supports and services that are available to people living in Kildare and west Wicklow.

The campaign has been funded by the HSE under ‘Connecting for Life, Kildare and west Wicklow’ and will profile the work of national and local partner organisations including: Irish Hospice Foundation, Kildare Youth Service, Anam Cara, the Curragh FRC, the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network, HUGG, Barnardos and Turas Le Cheile.

It has been developed by an inter-agency group comprising of the HSE resource officer for suicide prevention, Kildare Youth Services, Kildare CYPSC, Irish Hospice Foundation and the Irish Childhood Bereavement Network.

The first video, launched today, features Dr. Amanda Roberts, Bereavement Development discussing resources available to the community by the Irish Hospice Foundation. See video link: https://youtu.be/7CH9XjQN2js

The information campaign aims to educate and inform the public about bereavement including self-care, supporting loved ones and what supports and services are available. HSE Community Healthcare Dublin South, Kildare and west Wicklow will work with partner organisations to focus on providing information around key areas of bereavement including - supporting bereaved parents, teenage grief, bereavement during Covid-19, supporting families and communities through bereavement and suicide bereavement (talking to others with experience can help).

It will also cover childrens’ grief, understanding and coping with giief and loss, what bereavement care is, young people and grief (how counselling can help), suicide bereavement and talking to your child about suicide.

The campaign will feature on Kildare Youth Services, HSE and CYPSC's social media channels. The social media campaign will feature various information resources including videos describing services and how to access them and resources to support individuals and communities in the aftermath of bereavement.

Ann O’Shea, HSE area chief officer said, “Dealing with the loss of a loved one, family member or friend is so very difficult and Covid-19 has made it so much worse. This campaign is about raising public awareness to our community about the supports and resources that are available to help them in these difficult times. Bereavement is a lonely and isolating time and given the restrictive times it is important, more than ever, that we can engage and inform our community that we are here to help. I would like to acknowledge the work of all the partners who are working to bring this together.”

It can be accessed on the following YOUTUBE KILDARE YOUTH SERVICES: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG0WxKv7p6aw86l-pIEoJpQ

FACEBOOK:

· facebook.com/KildareYouthService

· facebook.com/HSElive

· facebook.com/parentingsupport



