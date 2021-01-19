Attempted break-in to car while driver on 5km exercise in Curragh

There was an attempted break-in of a car belonging to a person exercising in the Curragh.

The incident happened in the Sunnyhill area between Brownstown and Kilcullen on Sunday, January 10.

Two men trying to break into a Ford Focus vehicle were disturbed and later fled from the area in a '05 D' registered Volkswagen Passat.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.