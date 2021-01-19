Appeal for information about missing County Kildare man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Colin Lacey, 44 years, who is missing from Castledermot since January 14.

He is described as being 5'9", bald, of heavy build with blue eyes.

The gardaí and Colin's family are very concerned for his welfare and urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardai in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.