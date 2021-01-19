Mother And Baby Homes: Kilcullen priest "rescued" woman from one Home in 1930s

A battle for mothers between Roman Catholic and Protestant institutions involved a Kildare priest, according to one of the chapters in the report by the Commission on Mother and Baby Homes.

The incident concerned the Regina Coeli hostel, set up in Dublin by Frank Duff.

Duff was founder of the Roman Catholic Legion of Mary organisation, and a senior civil servant.

The report said that in 1939, a woman was brought to the Regina Coeli hostel that year by a Catholic priest from Kilcullen “who rescued her from Bethany Home.”

The Bethany Home was a Protestant institution in Dublin and the chapter includes accounts of conflict over which religious institution would get mothers and their children.

The report said that the records of mothers who were in Regina Coeli often express a fear that she would bring her child to the Bethany Home, or that she would give her child to a Protestant social worker or a Protestant foster mother. “They describe attempts by members of the Legion of Mary to ‘rescue’ mothers and/or their children from the Bethany Home.

If a mother had been resident in the Bethany Home before coming to Regina Coeli she would be instructed to attend confession immediately and apparently asked to give a full account of her time in Bethany, including whether she had allowed her child to be baptised while there, or had denied her own faith.”

The chapter includes an account of a woman, admitted in 1937, who was ‘rescued’ from the Bethany Home and baptised in Arran Quay Church ... the mother explained that ‘priest would not allow her to tell her long-term boyfriend she was pregnant as he was a Protestant.”

A report from a woman in 1933 stated that ‘a TD is responsible for her trouble. “She had been going to Leinster House and creating scenes there, trying to see him’. She had been sent to Regina Coeli ‘by the porter from Leinster House’.

The Legion of Mary has told the Commission that at any time the hostel might have had 140 volunteers working on a weekly basis.

A file on a woman in 1941 stated that her sister had taken her home, ‘but husband did not like her in the house so she had to leave’.

Another resident present had discovered that her husband had four wives and had ill-treated her.