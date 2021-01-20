Stolen vehicles discovered by gardai in Meath

Gardaí have arrested three men following the search of a scrapyard in Crossakiel, Co. Meath, which resulted in the discovery of two stolen vehicles, on Tuesday, January 19, 2020.

A Garda statement said Detective Gardaí from Navan with the assistance of Detective Gardaí from Kells carried out the search under warrant of the scrapyard and identified the two vehicles which had been reported stolen previously.

The Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit attended and assisted Scenes of Crime Unit Meath with an examination of the scene and motor vehicle parts present at the site.

Three men were arrested and conveyed to Kells Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The three men have been charged and are scheduled to appear before Trim District Court this morning.

This investigation is ongoing, concluded the statement.