Kildare musician Hally: "9,000 of my peers died in these institutions"

Naas singer-songwriter and music producer Hally, aka Ronan O’Halloran, last week wrote an open letter in the wake of the release of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report, detailing his search for information about his past.

Born in 1973, he was adopted by a Naas family and raised in Kingsfurze.

He describes how, on December 18, 1991, the day after his 18th birthday, he tried to get information from the Cúnamh Adoption Agency (formerly CPRSI - Catholic Protection & Rescue Society of Ireland), just off South Anne Street in Dublin, pertaining to his birth and adoption.

Describing the encounter, he said “I was blissfully unaware of my youthful naivety, I hadn’t a clue what I was about to encounter and the profound effect it was going to have on me.”

Upon asking for his file or any letters or keepsakes his birth mother might have left him, he was bluntly told that his birth mother probably wouldn’t want to hear from him — and in fact was most likely dead. Should he still wish to proceed with tracing, he was looking at a four year waiting list.

Hally says he “fought for 27 years with that agency to get my information”, only to be blocked time and again.

Taking up the story, he writes: “Eventually a private investigator who worked with me (pro bono) was able to discover my ancestry. My original birth cert stated that my name is Paul Anthony Johnson and I was born in an outhouse shack up on the Navan Road, far enough away from the main building and the street so the screams of the women in labour couldn’t be heard.

“I discovered that my fantasies of being the son of some famous touring rock star were not real, nor was I the offspring of a surrealist Dali-like painter, I wasn’t even the blood of some long-forgotten obscure Irish poet, I was none of these things.

“I am, however, the son of a tailoress from the Marylands in Dublin 8, who, when I finally met her in 2017, was so distraught as she tried to recount her experience in St Patrick’s Mother and Baby home that she couldn’t stop trembling, shaking, apologising and crying.

“I’m not sure how I feel about the report which was released [last week] and nor am I sure about our government’s initial response. My thoughts are with the women who had to endure these hell holes. They suffered at the hands of society’s rejection of them and their so-called illegitimate kids. A lot of these women were raped, coerced by overpowering, misogynist men or impregnated as a result of incest. Many were simply experimenting with their sexuality and as a result were terrorized by Church, State and society.

“I am one of the lucky ones. I got out alive and found a family that loved me and always made me feel ‘legitimate’. 9,000 of my peers died in these institutions.

“It is not acceptable anymore for us as a people to continue to blame just the Church and State, we need to grow up and accept our part in these atrocities. We continually voted these people in, we shook their hands at our doorsteps, we attended their Mass and put money in their baskets, we renovated their leaking roofs, we welcomed them into our homes and gave them the best biscuits in our good rooms.

“We let them christen our children long after we had found out the true extent of the sexual abuse they had bestowed on the most vulnerable in our society. We thronged to their church to get married. We decided it was more important to protest water charges than denounce an institution and government who presided over the rape and abuse our most vulnerable people. And again we voted them in, time and time again. If this is not a mandate then what is?”