Kildare Death Notices for today, Thursday, January 21

The death has occurred of Seamus (Tim) Houlihan

Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



HOULIHAN, Seamus (Tim), London & late of Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Died 7th January after a long illness. Deeply regretted by his brothers & sisters, Joe, Johnny, Michael, Nickie, Babby & Mary, brothers-in-law Christy (Rainbow) and Charlie (Spiteri), sister-in-law Joy (Houlihan), nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Seamus Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh at 7 o'clock on Wednesday evening (20th January). Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock on Thursday afternoon with burial afterwards in Carna cemetery, Suncroft. Maximum attendance at the church is currently 10 people.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on RIP.ie or they watch the funeral on St. Brigid's Church Facebook page.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Rudolph Squires

Cill Dara Close, Celbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



SQUIRES, Rudolph (Bozer) (Cill Dara Close, Celbridge, and formerly of Ballyoulster, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 17th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lily) and dear father of Mary, Evelyn, Laura and the late James; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, his 8 grandchildren , his 6 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, brother Patrick, sisters Elizabeth and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

RUDOLPH'S FUNERAL WILL BE REARRANGED FOR A LATER DATE

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Broe

Campion Crescent, Kildare Town, Kildare



Ex Irish Army Magee barracks, Kildare Town and The Curragh Camp. Sadly missed by his loving wife Tracey, daughter Dawn, son Anthony, daughter-in-law Siobhan, mother Kitty, grandchild Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Des Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Jo (Josephine) Cleary

Celbridge, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo



Jo was wonderfully cared for during her illness by her colleagues and friends in the Mater Hospital. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Mary, brother Terry; sister-in-law Jenny; cousins, relatives and her legions of friends and colleagues.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Government restrictions and HSE guidelines, Jo’s funeral will remain private. Meanwhile, you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below for which the Cleary family will be extremely grateful. No Flowers Please. Donations, in lieu, to the Mater Foundation.https://www.materfoundation.ie/donate/

The Funeral service for Jo can be attended through web camera at 4pm on Thursday (January 21st) by selecting the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/153499

When circumstances allow, we look forward to celebrating Jo’s life with friends and extended family.

Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd- 014925959.

The death has occurred of Chris DONOGHUE

Celbridge, Kildare / Moylough, Galway



DONOGHUE, Chris (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cooloo, Moylough, Co. Galway) January 18th, 2021 peacefully at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Joanne. Predeceased by his brother Bob, sister May and nephew Micheál. Sadly missed by his loving wife and daughter, brothers Fr. Eamon M.S.C., Tom and John, sister Nancy, brothers-in-law Kieran, Alan and Domhnall, sisters-in-law Gertie, Breda, Anne, Colette and Bernie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Chris’ Funeral Mass online on Thursday, 21st January, at 11am by visiting this link – https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/ followed by his committal service at approximately 12.40pm by following this link – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium. Please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

No flowers please.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Duffy

Kilteel, Kildare / Castletroy, Limerick



Gerry died peacefully in Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Retired Sergeant (Terenure, Dublin 6). Predeceased by his son Paul. Gerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, his children Mark, Miriam, Gerard, Damian, Catherine, Ann, John, Robert and Patrick; grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, brothers, relatives and many friends.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 Gerry's Funeral will be private in Our Lady Help Of Christians, Milford, Castletroy, V94 X832 on Thursday, 21st of January, at 10:45am (please see link below to view Funeral Mass Live), followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium. If you would like to express your condolences to Gerry's Family please do so in the condolence section below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Hendron

Kilcock, Kildare



Hendron (Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock and formerly Portadown, Zambia, Carlow and Drogheda) January 18th 2021.

Peacefully in Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. Sr. Kathleen. R.I.P.

Deeply regretted by her sister Ita, brother Br. Joseph (Aidan) De La Salle Community, Hampshire, the Presentation Sisters, family circle and friends.

A private committal service will take place in Portadown with Requiem Mass being celebrated at a later date, details of which will be published here.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has occurred of James (Wedger) MAHER

Naas, Kildare / Oylegate, Wexford



Formerly of Oylegate, Co. Wexford. Peacefully, in his 84th year in the tender and loving care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Beloved husband of Mary (Pat), caring and dedicated father of Noel, Edward, Declan, Julie and James Jnr. (grandson) who he reared with his wife and likewise the care and love was returned over the years. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Buddy, Nellie, Nancy, Kay, Joe and Peggy, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below.

Family flowers only please.