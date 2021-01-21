Permission sought for Newbridge apartments

A new residential development could be on the way for Newbridge.

Taknock Limited want to build nineteen dwellings in three blocks at Beechmount, Newbridge.

The plans include two three-storey blocks accommodating eight two-bed ground floor apartments and eight three bed duplex units at the first and second floors.

The development also includes three three bedroom two storey homes, bicycle store, bin storage, access road, car parking and landscaped gardens.

The plans are due to be lodged in the coming weeks.