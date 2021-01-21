Naas pharmacy backs campaign to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to local pharmacies

The #bestshot campaign by the Leinster Leader and KildareNow to fast-track Covid-19 vaccines to local pharmacies has been gathering pace.

People are being urged to sign a petition on the issue which will be delivered to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly so the people of Kildare can let the government know that they believe that the vaccine should be delivered straight to our local communities — through our local pharmacies.

Earlier this week, the government announced plans for the vaccine to be delivered by GPs and pharmacies but the full details have yet to be worked out.

Joan Kilgallon from Burkes Pharmacy in Naas earlier this week pointed out there are approximately 1,800 community pharmacies across Ireland, which receive a total of 78 million visits per annum.

"These venues are very accessible for all of our population, particularly our elderly, at risk and mobility compromised population, for whom we currently deliver ongoing medication. Of those who had visited a pharmacy in the last six months, 63% said they would be happy to use the consultation area and 16% said they had used it.Convenience remains an important factor determining the public’s choice of community pharmacy and 71% of the population live within 2 km of a pharmacy," said Joan.

"Pharmacists who manage the medications for at risk groups, are ideally positioned to identify and vaccinate these vulnerable members of our society."

She stated the existing flu vaccination service has improved accessibility of vaccination for the public and achieved patient satisfaction rates of 99% in a review carried out on behalf of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI).

"Pharmacist teams are trained and ready to vaccinate. Pharmacists were trained and certified through the work of the Irish Institute of Pharmacy, a training and Continuing Professional Development body attached to the pharmacy regulator," she added.

"Pharmacists currently provide 13% of all flu vaccinations. Since pharmacists first started vaccinating in 2011, flu vaccine deliveries through the National Immunisation Office (NIO) have increased overall by 29% and, within that, deliveries to GPs are up 8%, demonstrating that when pharmacists vaccinate, public awareness increases, and vaccination rates increase through all channels.

"However, we need a vaccination roll out to be in place, ahead of EU vaccine authorisation, so that we are positioned to start the vaccination administration. To date, we have no information on roll out, and cannot advise our customers,of the expected vaccine date."