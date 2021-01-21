Decision due this week on substantial Kildare housing application

A decision is due this week on a planning application for 94 dwellings and a creche for 25 children in Prosperous.

The application by Bernard Moran to Kildare County Council on November 20 last has attracted a lot of attention in the locality with over ten submissions, which were due by Christmas Eve last, made involving a number of issues.

The proposal is to have an entrance off Emerson Court access road and residents in that estate have made a number of submissions.

A linear park is also included.

The land is sandwiched between the River Slate and Emerson Court/The Downings.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said that the proposed entrance would be on a bend and the entrance to Emerson Court is not wide enough.

He wants a separate entrance serving the development and a possible orbital route to be opened to the Ballinafagh road.

Clarity has been sought from Irish Water on the network issues.

Another submission, from Sean Byrne, objected to the design and layout, stating there was no objection to housing per se.

Concerns were raised about overlooking from the proposed development into houses No 12-27 Emerson Court.

Flooding analysis was missing, according to one submission.

Another described the applicant’s move as a “land grab” of green amenity from Emerson Court avenue. They said residents have maintained the area for the last 15 years.

The estate is not taken in charge by the council.

Another submission said that the combined population increase of Prosperous, if a number of recent permissions were completed, would be 34% bringing it to 3,013.

The planners were also told that schools in Clane and Prosperous are under pressure and that commuting to Dublin is “unsustainable” due to the erratic nature of public transport.

At the time of going to press, there had been no request for further information from the council, according to the file. A decision is due by January 23.