Clane’s population could rise by 25% with decisions on over 500 dwellings awaited

With one large housing development already approved and two more under consideration in Clane, the town could face a massive 25% hike in its population.

With a total of 891 houses proposed, this would generally result in an average influx of 2.4 people per home leading to a population increase of 2,100.

So where are these three developments at in the planning process?

Ardstone Homes Ltd has been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála for 366 homes including 184 houses and 182 apartments at Capdoo. This development includes a link road from the Celbridge Road to the Kilcock Road.

Some residents took a judicial review of the decision to the High Court in April. The parties agreed that the matter could be struck out — however, the judge decided to send the case to the European Court of Justice.

However, following submissions from the attorney general, the decided against the referral in October and the proceedings were struck out.

Meanwhile, Westar Investments Ltd has resubmitted (see above) its application for a development on a site at Capdoo and Abbeylands. The new application is for 333 units incorporating 121 houses and 212 apartments, a creche and a park. Permission has already been granted for 55 houses and 33 apartments from that total. It proposes to access the site through two existing estates — Alexandra Walk and Brooklands.

The deadline for submissions from members of the public is February 1 with a decision due on April 19.

The third major development is situated behind Clane GAA on the Prosperous Road. Debussy Properties wants to demolish the ball court at Clane GAA to build 192 units including 114 houses and 78 apartments on a site incorporating the court. A childcare facility is also included and its plans also include a link road from the Prosperous Road to Millicent. The deadline date for submissions on this development is February 9 and a decision is due on April 27.

Cllr Pádraig McEvoy said locals were concerned that social and educational services in Clane would not be able to meet the demand such a huge influx of people would bring.

“It will put pressure on schools, where will they go to school? What about the GPs, will they have the capacity to cope with such an increase. These questions have to be asked,” he said.