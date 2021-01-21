Celbridge business woman delighted with Kildare County Council Shop Front Scheme work

Almost one hundred businesses were supported by Kildare County Council’s Shop Front Improvement scheme last year.

One of them is Celbridge hairdressing salon owner, Tara Feeney.

The council confirmed that in 2020, despite challenges posed by the Covid 19 pandemic, it approved 93 applications, financially supporting almost 100 Kildare businesses. Applications for the 2021 scheme open in March.

One of those who used the scheme was Tara Feeney, who runs Liffey Barbers on Main Street in Celbridge.

Taking advantage of a Covid 19 imposed closure, she changed her shop front window in 2020 and it now has an impressive grey colour, in place of the former red dominant colour. “I am delighted by the work,” said Clane resident Tara, who reminded us that the council grant will not pay the full cost of the work.

The council recently established the scheme, the Shop Front Improvement, Accessibility and Age Friendly Grant Scheme, to give it its full name, to financially assist and support independent business owners to improve the appearance of their shop fronts or commercial properties.

It said the scheme also focuses on enhancing accessibility and/or add age friendly elements to the premises. “The funding is provided in recognition of the fact that a building’s facade makes a big impact on Kildare’s town centres.”

The council said proposals for funding do not have to involve a significant or expensive change, repainting a shop front or seasonal window dressing may qualify. “Each application will be assessed on its own merits and any job that will enhance the town’s character may qualify for grant aid.”

Businesses interested in applying for the scheme must apply through the submission of hard or soft copy application, available on the Kildare County Council Local Enterprise Office website, at Localenterprise.ie/Kildare

Grants are available up to a maximum of €5,000 or up to 50% of eligible costs for painting/repairs.

However, if you include an accessibility or age friendly element the grant offer can be increased up to 75% of eligible costs.

It allows up to 75% of eligible costs for accessibility improvements and up to 75% of eligible costs for age friendly improvements.

Details of proposed works including drawings or even minor details to the facade should be included with the completed grant application form but retrospective applications for works already undertaken will not be accepted.

The council said an itemised list and quotations must be provided for proposed work and that grants will only be offered to independently owned businesses.

For further information please email localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie or call 045980838.