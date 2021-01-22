Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, January 22

The death has occurred of Fiona CLEMENTS

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Arklow, Wicklow



Sadly missed by her loving daughter Becky, son Leo, parents Joanne and Marcus, sister Selina, brothers Charlie, Nat and Hal, son-in-law Stephen, granddaughters Freya and Mila, aunt Kate, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"Peace Perfect Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm with web-streaming from there on the link www.mountjerome.ie. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you may do so in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Philip Finlay

Canning Place, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of Monasterevin.

Sadly missed by his loving son Emmett and Emmett's partner Michelle, sisters Mai and Jacqueline,, brothers Tony and Christy, brother Mick(R.I.P.), sisters Ann(R.I.P.) and Jane(R.I.P.)brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Philip Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John Hynes

Woodlands, Tipper Road, Naas, Kildare / Athlone, Westmeath



Formerly of Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

Peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mavis, sons Andrew and James, daughters-in-law Jen and Barbara, sisters Mary, Olive, Evelyn and Fiona, brother Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of Mary Jacob (née Coffey)

Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare



Predeceased by her loving husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Joe and Bicky, daughters Breda, Nelly, Catherine and Bernadette, sisters, Breed and Chris, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing Thursday in her daughter Breda's house. Removal on Friday evening at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood at 7pm. Burial in Saturday morning after 11am Requiem Mass in Allen Cemetery.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Strict Covid restrictions will be in place. All those who wish to join in can do so by clicking on the parish webcam Facebook page. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Myles Keogh

Moyle Abbey, Ballitore, Athy, Kildare



Myles Keogh, Moyle Abbey, Ballitore, Athy, Co. Kildare. January 19th 2021 At Naas General Hospital. Beloved Son of the late James and Agnes and brother of the late Jimmy. Sadly missed by his loving Sisters Anne, Agnes and Geraldine and Brothers John and Pat, nieces nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday morning, 23rd January, at 11am in The Church of S.s. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to to current guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place restricted to 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Myle's family at the bottom of the page. The funeral mass will be live streamed on

http://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/

May Myles Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Leslie Naghten

Stanaway, Crumlin, Dublin / Athy, Kildare / Banagher, Offaly



Retired fire fighter and paramedic (Dolphin's Barn). Deeply regretted and missed by his daughter Gillian and family, his wife Marlene, daughters Emma and Susan , son Barry, brother Alan and sister-in-law Nancy and family. Also remembered by his long term friend Colm Lynch and wife Debbie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Friday morning (22nd Janurary) in St. Agnes' Church, Crumlin, limited to 10 people. A private cremation will take place afterwards. The cremation service will be livestreamed at 12 noon, see link www.vimeo.com/event/139693.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.