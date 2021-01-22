Appeal for help to load Naas container for Croatia earthquake victims

A 40 foot container lorry is to be filled in Naas with items to help the victims of an earthquake in Croatia.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Petrinja (a town of similar size to Naas) claimed some seven lives and caused a considerable amount of damage when it struck in a central part of the country on December 29.

The aftermath of the earthquake less than a month ago. Image: BBC News

And an appeal has been made for volunteers to help load the lorry at Aras Chill Dara on Saturday (tomorrow) between 10am and 1pm.

Naas Mayor Fintan Brett says the items being despatched include building products, small electric mixers, 3.5 to 6 kva generators, extendable aluminium ladders, wheelbarrows, Laminated flooring, battery operated drills, nail guns, screws, site workwear (insulated), boots, wellingtons, hide back gloves, helmets, and any other goods suitable for house repair.

Every house in the town was affected. Image: BBC News

Any of these or similar items will also be accepted on Saturday.

Petrinja is of similar size to Naas and every house in the town has damage to varying degrees.

Donations can be made on a Go Fund Me page referencing Petrinja earthquake appeal.