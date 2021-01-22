Section of busy road in Newbridge may be closed for six weeks for urgent works

Over six weeks of proposed works are due to be carried out in Newbridge starting next month.

Irish Water, in partnership with the Council, is working on the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme which is building a new wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge and Naas.

Construction was due to begin along the Athgarvan Road from October 27 until December 1 during Level 5 restrictions but it emerged that an unidentified local retail objected to the project taking place without due process such as a public notice period.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy said permission has been sought to carry out the proposed rescheduled works from early February to the start of the third week of March.

A section of Athgarvan Road is expected to be closed to the public for the duration of the works.

The District Engineer told councillors at this week's local municipal meeting that the works were "strategic to Newbridge".

Irish Water said the construction works would be carried out in a controlled and safe manner, abiding by all public health measures during Level 5 restrictions in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

At the October meeting of the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District meeting, councillors had agreed to allow the works proceed in order to take advantage of lower than normal traffic levels in Newbridge town due to the Level 5 restrictions.