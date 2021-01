Gardaí in Kildare town are investigating after a burglary in the Rowanville residential area.

The incident happened between 5.30am and 6.30pm on Friday last.

The front door of the property was forced and items were taken.

A small quantity of cash was stolen as well as €200 worth of Dunnes Stores vouchers.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Kildare Gardaí.