FAMILY NOTICE: In Loving Memory of Hugh Swan

In Loving Memory of Hugh Swan

Late of White Swan,

Sherlockstown,

Sallins.

1st Anniversary of his death 28/01/21

Also fond birthday remembrance 27/01/21

On the first Anniversary of Hugh’s passing, his wife Marian, children Neville, Michelle, and Feargal, son in law Mark and daughter in law Lorraine, grandchildren Louise, Harry, and Roisin, also Hugh’s, brothers’ Michael and Larry, sisters’ Fionnuala, Joan, Helen, Regina, Martina, and Marguerite, brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces and nephews., wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends. and our lovely, neighbours who visited our home, attended the wake, requiem mass, and burial, and who provided emotional and practical support to us at that difficult time; also, to those who brought food and refreshments to the house we really appreciate your kindness and generosity. We thank Mr. Jimmy Collins and his helpers for arranging parking for all the people who called.

We would like to extend a very special word of thanks to the priests of the parish, Parish Priest, Fr. Liam Morgan. Fr. Alex Kochatt, for the beautiful mass concelebrated with the late Fr. Jimmy Doyle R.I.P. and Fr. James Prendiville. .

We thank Owen C. Lynch and his accompanist for the lovely hymns and music.

We also thank Fr. Joe McDermott Chaplain of St., Brigid’s Hospice.

We send a special word of thanks to the Mr. McDermott and all the staff of the oncology and surgical units of Tallaght Hospital. We sincerely thank Mr. David Fitzpatrick, Dr. Ray Victory and all the staff of St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the staff of Naas Hospital for the kindness and care shown to Hugh while he was there, including the Ambulance staff.

Hugh spent two months in St. Brigid’s Hospice, where the holistic approach of caring is wonderful, we sincerely thank the Manager Ms Marian McDonnell , and Consultant. Miriam Colleran and their teams for the tender care and attention shown to Hugh, from all the staff at the Hospice, and the outreach care nurses. They were a great support to us as a family when we were going through such a difficult time, we will be forever grateful.

We thank Hugh’s G.P. Dr. John O’Connor and all his staff at Sallins Medical Centre for their kindness and help to Hugh during his illness.

We thank Sallins G.A.A. Club and Sallins Golf Society for their “Guard of honour” for Hugh on the day.

We thank Naas Gardai for all their help and attention on the day of the funeral.

To Paul Reilly and his staff of “Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors” for their kindness, sensitivity and professionalism, over the few days they were in attendance, we thank them all very much.

As it is not possible to thank everyone individually, we hope you will accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our heartfelt gratitude. The holy sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions.